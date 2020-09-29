WEATHER REPEAT

No change expected in our weather for a few more days. A persistent northwest flow aloft will continue to keep us cooler than is typical this time of the year. We will also be unsettled with occasional showers passing through. We’ll also be on the lookout for some frosty nights Thursday and again Friday.

After a day long break from showers Friday, more rain returns later Saturday and into portions of Sunday. A shower may linger Monday. Tuesday is likely dry...But more importantly, milder with temperatures returning into the 60s (FINALLY!).

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

WEDNESDAY: WNW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: NW 10-25 KTS 2-4′

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Clouds MAY briefly break overnight. LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy. Periodic showers. HIGH: 57 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 33 (NIGHT FROST IN SPOTS)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. HIGH: 50 LOW: 33 (NIGHT FROST IN SPOTS)

SATURDAY: Turning cloudy with PM rain developing. HIGH: 53 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. A bit breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 41

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and a little milder. A stray shower? HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Milder. Sun and clouds. A shower FAR NORTH? HIGH: 64

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.