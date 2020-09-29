Advertisement

WEATHER REPEAT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

No change expected in our weather for a few more days. A persistent northwest flow aloft will continue to keep us cooler than is typical this time of the year. We will also be unsettled with occasional showers passing through. We’ll also be on the lookout for some frosty nights Thursday and again Friday.

After a day long break from showers Friday, more rain returns later Saturday and into portions of Sunday. A shower may linger Monday. Tuesday is likely dry...But more importantly, milder with temperatures returning into the 60s (FINALLY!).

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

WEDNESDAY: WNW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: NW 10-25 KTS 2-4′

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Clouds MAY briefly break overnight. LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy. Periodic showers. HIGH: 57 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 33 (NIGHT FROST IN SPOTS)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. HIGH: 50 LOW: 33 (NIGHT FROST IN SPOTS)

SATURDAY: Turning cloudy with PM rain developing. HIGH: 53 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. A bit breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 41

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and a little milder. A stray shower? HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Milder. Sun and clouds. A shower FAR NORTH? HIGH: 64

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers continue this evening, clouds linger overnight

Updated: 1 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers continue this evening, clouds linger overnight

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More light rain

Updated: 4 hours ago
Like yesterday, it won’t be raining everywhere all at once, but passing showers can be expected from time to time.

Forecast

MORE LIGHT RAIN TODAY

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon showers

Updated: 8 hours ago
A disturbance is pivoting around low pressure in the Great Lakes.

Latest News

Forecast

MORE SHOWERS THIS AFTERNOON & EVENING

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers

Updated: 12 hours ago
Passing showers can be expected every day through Thursday.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Stray sprinkle or showers Monday night, average temperatures expected

Updated: 19 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Stray sprinkle or showers Monday night, average temperatures expected

Forecast

COOL WITH MULTIPLE RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEK

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT
|
By Brad Spakowitz
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Showers end this evening, clouds linger overnight

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT
First Alert Forecast: Showers end this evening, clouds linger overnight

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More rain chances this week

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT
A cooler week heading into October