WATCH LIVE: ABC News coverage of the presidential debate
Coverage starts at 7 PM Central, the debate starts at 8
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WBAY) - Watch live ABC News coverage of the debate between incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Vice President Joe Biden. Coverage starts at 7 P.M. Central with a special edition of “20/20” previewing the debate. The debate begins at 8 P.M. and coverage continues until 10 P.M.
Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.