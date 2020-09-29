Advertisement

Study finds few Wisconsin residents with COVID-19 antibodies

A lab assistant holds a blood sample to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. | Source: AP Photo / David J. Phillip
A lab assistant holds a blood sample to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. | Source: AP Photo / David J. Phillip
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Less than 2 percent of Wisconsin residents had antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19 as of July, based on early results of a new study.

The study was conducted by the state Department of Health Services, the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Survey of the Health of Wisconsin, or SHOW, and the Wisconsin Sate Laboratory of Hygiene.

Preliminary results were released Tuesday.

The study tested 1,056 people and of those, 1.6% were positive for the antibodies, indicating that they had been previously infected, even if they didn’t have symptoms.

