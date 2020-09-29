Advertisement

Shawano officers rescue man from house fire

CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Police rescued a man from a house fire in Shawano Monday morning.

At about 8:54 a.m., Officers Scott Ruen and Heidi Cartwright were called to a house fire on the 900 block of E. Maurer St. The officers found heavy smoke coming from the home. A 40-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were outside. The woman told officers her husband was still in the home.

The officers entered the home and found a man on the floor just feet away from the door. He was unconscious.

“Officer Ruen was able to get to the unconscious man, arouse him, and assist him outside. The man and his wife were taken to ThedaCare Medical Center-Shawano for smoke inhalation,” reads a statement from Police Chief Dan Mauel.

The 32-year-old man was not hurt.

Shawano firefighters rescued two dogs from the home.

Investigators say a burning candle likely sparked the fire.

“I commend the officers' quick actions, which very likely saved a life. Their response to this critical incident is indicative of the quality of all our personnel,” says Mauel.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Wisconsin Supreme Court weighs removal of 130,000 from voter rolls

Updated: 40 minutes ago
It isn’t clear if the court will rule on the 130,000 voter records in time to affect the election that is just five weeks away.

News

Howard-Suamico creates fund in memory of late teacher

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Heidi Hussli Memorial Fund was established by the Howard-Suamico Education Foundation.

Coronavirus

Door County Public Health strained by growing coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
Health workers will no longer be phoning people who were in close contact with an infected person.

Back To School

Records: Failed UW president search costs about $216,000

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The presidential search collapsed in June when the lone finalist, University of Alaska System president Jim Johnsen, withdrew his name from consideration.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Shooting suspect stabs officer

Updated: 4 hours ago
A suspect in two deadly shootings is arrested after stabbing an officer.

Crime

Green Bay intersection closure connected to death investigation

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Dousman Street at N Broadway will be closed for “an undetermined amount of time.”

News

WATCH: Police seek person of interest in deaths

Updated: 8 hours ago
Two people were found dead at an apartment on Green Bay's east side.

News

WATCH: Two dead at Green Bay apartment building

Updated: 8 hours ago
Police say the deaths are considered suspicious.

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai talks hospitalizations, deer camp and recoveries

Updated: 8 hours ago
Dr. Rai answers viewer questions on COVID 19.

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai talks hospital situation

Updated: 8 hours ago
Is COVID overwhelming our hospitals?