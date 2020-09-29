Shawano officers rescue man from house fire

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Police rescued a man from a house fire in Shawano Monday morning.

At about 8:54 a.m., Officers Scott Ruen and Heidi Cartwright were called to a house fire on the 900 block of E. Maurer St. The officers found heavy smoke coming from the home. A 40-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were outside. The woman told officers her husband was still in the home.

The officers entered the home and found a man on the floor just feet away from the door. He was unconscious.

“Officer Ruen was able to get to the unconscious man, arouse him, and assist him outside. The man and his wife were taken to ThedaCare Medical Center-Shawano for smoke inhalation,” reads a statement from Police Chief Dan Mauel.

The 32-year-old man was not hurt.

Shawano firefighters rescued two dogs from the home.

Investigators say a burning candle likely sparked the fire.

“I commend the officers' quick actions, which very likely saved a life. Their response to this critical incident is indicative of the quality of all our personnel,” says Mauel.

