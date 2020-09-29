Advertisement

Mueller pushes back on criticism from lawyer on Russia team

FILE - In this July 24, 2019, file photo former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on his report on Russian election interference. Mueller pushed back Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, against criticism from one of the top prosecutors on the Russia investigation team that the team was not as aggressive as it should have been in probing connections between Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia.
FILE - In this July 24, 2019, file photo former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on his report on Russian election interference. Mueller pushed back Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, against criticism from one of the top prosecutors on the Russia investigation team that the team was not as aggressive as it should have been in probing connections between Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former special counsel Robert Mueller pushed back Tuesday against criticism from one of the top prosecutors on the Russia investigation team that the team was not as aggressive as it should have been in probing connections between Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.

The rare public statement from Mueller, his first since his July 2019 congressional testimony, follows reports on a book by Andrew Weissmann, due out Tuesday, that suggests the team did not aggressively pursue line of inquiries out of concern that President Donald Trump could fire them and close down the operation. He did not specifically mention the book in his statement.

“It is not surprising that members of the Special Counsel’s Office did not always agree, but it is disappointing to hear criticism of our team based on incomplete information,” Mueller said in the statement.

“The office’s mission was to follow the facts and to act with integrity. That is what we did, knowing that our work would be scrutinized from all sides,” he added in the statement. “When important decisions had to be made, I made them. I did so as I have always done, without any interest in currying favor or fear of the consequences. I stand by those decisions and by the conclusions of our investigation.”

The book by Weissmann, “Where Law Ends,” is the first insider account of the Mueller team’s investigation published by a former prosecutor who was part of it.

Weissmann did not immediately respond to the statement on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin’s coronavirus surge: 22% of tests positive, death toll reaches 1,300

Updated: moments ago
|
By WBAY news staff
7-day and 14-day averages for new cases reached new highs and county health departments are getting overwhelmed

Coronavirus

Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it planned to lay off 28,000 workers in its parks division in California and Florida.

National

Florida man shoots through his own windshield, dashcam shows

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
The man says he was threatened by another driver who pulled a gun first.

News

In-person court proceedings canceled in Brown, Outagamie counties

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The order says courts can continue with remote proceedings.

National Politics

GOP senators praise Trump pick ahead of confirmation fight

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, is on Capitol Hill on Tuesday for a day of meetings with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other pivotal Republican senators in preparation for her fast-track confirmation before the Nov. 3 election.

Latest News

National

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) reacts to Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|

National Politics

Justice Ginsburg buried at Arlington in private ceremony

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Last week, Washington honored the Justice Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18, with two days where the public could view her casket at the top of the Supreme Court’s steps and pay their respects

National

Titans have NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, with 8 positives

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

National

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|

National

New California law prompted by crash that killed Kobe Bryant

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The bill makes it a crime for first responders to take unauthorized photos of deceased people at the scene of an accident or crime.

National Politics

Biden releases 2019 taxes as pre-debate contrast with Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, have released more of their personal tax returns ahead of the first presidential debate.