MORE SHOWERS THIS AFTERNOON & EVENING

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather meteorologists
First Alert Weather meteorologists
By Steve Beylon
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Morning sunshine won’t last long, as skies turn cloudy again... A disturbance is pivoting around low pressure in the Great Lakes. As it glides overhead this afternoon and evening, we’ll see scattered showers. Today’s rain chance is close to 50-50. Through tonight, most rainfall totals will be around, or less than one-tenth of an inch.

Temperatures will continue to be cool for late September. While highs in the mid 60s would be normal for this time of year, it’s likely we’ll see plenty of upper 50s this afternoon. Slow moving low pressure will continue to funnel cool, Canadian air into the Great Lakes for the rest of the week.

Our unsettled weather isn’t expected to break anytime soon... Look for more scattered showers tomorrow and Thursday, with more widespread rainfall arriving late Saturday and into Sunday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: W/NW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Turning cloudy. Afternoon showers. Cool again. HIGH: 59

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Broken clouds. Showers at times. Turning breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 34 (FROST IN SPOTS)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool. HIGH: 50 LOW: 35 (FROST IN SPOTS)

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain developing, especially late. HIGH: 52 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: Cloudy. Periods of rain. A bit breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 43

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder. HIGH: 59

