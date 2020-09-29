MORE LIGHT RAIN TODAY

A weak weather disturbance is pivoting around low pressure in the Great Lakes. As it slides overhead this afternoon and evening, we’ll see scattered showers. Like yesterday, it won’t be raining everywhere all at once, but passing showers can be expected from time to time. Through tonight, most rainfall totals will be around, or less than one-tenth of an inch.

Temperatures will continue to be cool for late September. While highs in the mid 60s would be normal for this time of year, most of us will stay in the upper 50s this afternoon. It’s more of the same on Wednesday, except the scattered showers are possible all day as opposed to only in the afternoon/evening. Thursday will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid 50s, but a continuing chance for showers.

Our unsettled weather isn’t expected to break anytime soon... although Friday should be dry, skies stay mostly cloudy. Frost is likely Friday morning with lows in the mid 30s (possibly below freezing NORTH). The afternoon will be our coolest of the week with highs struggling to make it back to 50. Saturday won’t be much warmer and could still start with areas of frost. Skies turn cloudy by Saturday afternoon as our next chance for rain approaches. The rain late Saturday and through Sunday should be heavier... with totals around a half-inch for much of Northeast Wisconsin.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON: W 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: WNW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers developing. Cool again. HIGH: 59

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers. LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy. Periodic showers. HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 55 LOW: 35 (FROST IN SPOTS)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. HIGH: 50 LOW: 35 (FROST IN SPOTS)

SATURDAY: Turning cloudy with PM rain developing. HIGH: 52 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. A bit breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 40

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and a little milder. HIGH: 58 LOW: 45

