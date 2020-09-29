Green Bay Police: 2 dead following shooting, officer recovering at home after being charged at, stabbed by suspect

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE: Green Bay Police tell Action 2 News the officer who was stabbed after being charged at by a man suspected of being connected to the deaths of two people in a Green Bay apartment building is now at home and recovering.

According to police, officers were called to the 500 block of Clement Street Monday night for a report of a murder just after 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead in a stairway, and another in an apartment, with both having been shot.

Police say the suspect and the two victims knew each other. Neither of the victims, nor the suspect, have been identified by police at this time.

After speaking with family members, police say they were alerted to the male suspect, who hasn’t been identified by police at this time, driving his vehicle around 5:30 Tuesday morning.

Police say officers attempted to stop the man just before 6:00 a.m., but ended up in a pursuit that reached speeds of about 90 miles an hour.

Eventually, officers were able to use stop sticks, and the man crashed near the intersection of Dousman Street and N Broadway. The intersection was temporarily closed.

Police say the man jumped out of the car, and then charged an officer to attack him, and stabbed him in the face. The suspect was eventually taken into custody after slashing his wrist.

Green Bay Police tell Action 2 News the officer didn’t know the man had a knife.

According to Green Bay Police, the man was taken to a Milwaukee hospital for surgery on his hand, and is expected to survive.

No other suspects are being sought at this time.

Although autopsy results are still pending, police say it looks like there are multiple gunshot wounds, and a gun was recovered at the scene Tuesday morning.

Police have processed the scene and interviewed witnesses, and although investigators are still working to determine a motive, they’ve eliminated some possibilities, including murder-suicide and drugs.

“Not a domestic situation,” says Capt. Ben Allen, Green Bay Police.

An Action 2 News photojournalist on the scene late Monday night saw police gathering evidence in plastic bags and taking pictures. Forensic units are processing the evidence.

Police investigate an incident at Dousman and N Broadway in Green Bay. Sept. 29, 2020. (WBAY)

ORIGINAL POST: A suspect wanted in connection to shooting deaths at a Green Bay apartment was arrested Tuesday morning after a chase in which a police officer was stabbed.

Police say officers attempted to stop the suspect just before 6:00 a.m. There was a crash near the intersection of Dousman Street and N Broadway and the suspect ran off.

Police say the suspect stabbed an officer in the face and then cut his wrist with a knife.

Officers say the suspect and officer are in surgery and expected to survive.

“Throughout the night, our detectives developed a suspect. We located the suspect who was driving in the car that you see behind us. Ended up in a pursuit. They tried several pit maneuvers, stop sticks. The suspect crashed over here. Foot pursuit pursued. The officers were able to catch up to him. In the process of taking him into custody, one of our officers was stabbed in the face. He’s going to be fine, he’s in surgery,” says Commander Paul Ebel, Green Bay Police Department.

The intersection of Dousman and N Broadway will be closed for traffic for some time, police say. Drivers should find an alternate route.

Officers say this suspect is connected to a suspicious death investigation at a small apartment building in the 500 block of Clement Street, south of University Avenue and near Baird Creek Park. The scene remains active Tuesday morning. At about 8:30 p.m. a 911 call came in reporting gunshots at the building.

Police tell Action 2 News officers found a dead male in a hallway and then located a second dead male in an apartment. Both men had been shot, Ebel says.

Police say the suspect and the two victims knew each other. They’re working to positively identify them and notify family.

“When they arrived on scene, they located an individual down in the hallway of this apartment complex. The door to the apartment was open, so they proceeded to clear that when they located another individual who was down,” says Capt. Ben Allen, Green Bay Police.

Investigators obtained search warrants. Police have processed the scene and interviewed witnesses. Investigators are still working to determine a motive, but they’ve eliminated some possibilities, including murder-suicide and drugs.

“Not a domestic situation,” said Allen.

An Action 2 News photojournalist on the scene late Monday night saw police gathering evidence in plastic bags and taking pictures. Forensic units are processing the evidence.

Action 2 News will keep you updated on this developing story.

First Alert Breaking News...2 bodies found in an apartment building on Clement St. in Green Bay near University Avenue. Live updates today on Action 2 News this Morning.@WBAY pic.twitter.com/w6GqWoLHhO — KevinRompaWBAY (@KevinRompaWBAY) September 29, 2020

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A large police presence is currently in the area of Clement Street in Green Bay.

At this time, everyone is asked to avoid the area due to an active investigation.

Details are limited at this time.

Action 2 News has a crew on the way, and will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.