In-person court proceedings canceled in Brown, Outagamie counties

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown and Outagamie county circuit courts have been ordered to suspend in-person court proceedings for the next two weeks, through October 13.

Courts will be allowed to continue proceedings remotely.

The order came from Eighth Judicial District Chief James Morrison, who said he made the decision with advice by Prevea president/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai and consultation with the affected judges and the Director of State Courts.

Morrison said the order is meant to reduce the need for public gatherings of 10 or more people and the order may be extended.

