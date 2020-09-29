Advertisement

Howard-Suamico creates fund in memory of late teacher

Bay Port High School teacher died after hospitalization related to COVID-19.(Lea Kopke)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A fund has been established in the memory of a Bay Port teacher who passed away after contracting COVID-19.

The Heidi Hussli Memorial Fund was established by the Howard-Suamico Education Foundation. HSEF says it will work with the Hussli family to “use the funds in a meaningful way.”

“Hussli made a lasting impact on HSSD students, staff, and families during her 16 years as German Teacher at Bay Port and Lineville. Her passion for education and the German culture inspired countless students as they navigate their journeys beyond the halls of Bay Port,” reads a statement from Howard-Suamico School District.

You can send a donation to:

Howard-Suamico Education Foundation

Hussli Memorial Fund

2706 Lineville Road

Green Bay, WI 54313

CLICK HERE to donate online.

Hussli passed away earlier this month after a brief hospitalization.

Family members told the district they believe Hussli contracted COVID-19 at a funeral.

The district said Hussli notified them of her symptoms upon returning to school on Tuesday, September 8. She was tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday September 8, had a positive result and immediately began to quarantine at home. Tragically, the district said, her conditions worsened and she passed away Thursday, September 17.

“The contact tracing process revealed that Heidi had been wearing a cloth face covering and an additional plastic face shield while she was at Bay Port. Heidi also employed a Plexiglas barrier at her desk. It was determined that no students or staff had come in close contact with Heidi at school, as defined by Brown County Health and the district’s exposure protocols,” read the statement on Bay Port High School’s website.

