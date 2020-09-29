Advertisement

Green Bay Police close downtown intersection for “ongoing investigation”

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police have closed a downtown intersection due to an “ongoing investigation and police activity.”

Dousman Street at N Broadway will be closed for “an undetermined amount of time.”

A damaged vehicle in the median is surrounded by police tape and squad cars.

Police have not released information about this investigation. Action 2 News is working to get details.

Drivers who are headed east or west are asked to use W Walnut/Shawano or W Mason Street.

Ashland Avenue is open to northbound and southbound traffic.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Police seek person of interest in deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two people were found dead at an apartment on Green Bay's east side.

News

WATCH: Two dead at Green Bay apartment building

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police say the deaths are considered suspicious.

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai talks hospitalizations, deer camp and recoveries

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr. Rai answers viewer questions on COVID 19.

News

COVID-19 relief loans still available for businesses in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 8 hours ago
COVID-19 relief loans still available for businesses in Winnebago Co.

Latest News

News

Two dead at Green Bay apartment building

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The investigation is focused on a small apartment building on Clement Street, south of University Avenue and near Baird Creek Park.

News

Wisconsin BBB warns of political scammers

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
As Election Day gets closer, voters are asked to be careful and avoid giving personal information over the phone to scammers who may ask for their help in fundraising.

News

New program helps people injured in falls stay at home

Updated: 10 hours ago
New program helps people injured in falls stay at home

News

Coats for Kids campaign is now underway in northeast Wisconsin

Updated: 10 hours ago
Coats for Kids campaign is now underway in northeast Wisconsin

News

Brown County announces new COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 10 hours ago
Brown County announces new COVID-19 dashboard

News

Surge in COVID cases close to overwhelming local hospitals

Updated: 11 hours ago
Surge in COVID cases close to overwhelming local hospitals