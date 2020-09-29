Green Bay Police close downtown intersection for “ongoing investigation”
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police have closed a downtown intersection due to an “ongoing investigation and police activity.”
Dousman Street at N Broadway will be closed for “an undetermined amount of time.”
A damaged vehicle in the median is surrounded by police tape and squad cars.
Police have not released information about this investigation. Action 2 News is working to get details.
Drivers who are headed east or west are asked to use W Walnut/Shawano or W Mason Street.
Ashland Avenue is open to northbound and southbound traffic.
