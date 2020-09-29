Green Bay Police close downtown intersection for “ongoing investigation”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police have closed a downtown intersection due to an “ongoing investigation and police activity.”

Dousman Street at N Broadway will be closed for “an undetermined amount of time.”

A damaged vehicle in the median is surrounded by police tape and squad cars.

Police have not released information about this investigation. Action 2 News is working to get details.

Drivers who are headed east or west are asked to use W Walnut/Shawano or W Mason Street.

Ashland Avenue is open to northbound and southbound traffic.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Green Bay Police ask you to avoid the intersection of Broadway and Dousman on the near west side. Officials aren't saying why--we're working to learn more. #WBAYFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/gWOuO57mjT — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) September 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.