Federal appeals court upholds six-day extension for counting ballots in battleground Wisconsin

The case is likely to be appealed by Republicans to the U.S. Supreme Court
Jury trials now being called into session.
Jury trials now being called into session.(ky3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal appeals court has upheld a six-day extension for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin.

Absentee ballots are typically due at local clerks' offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

A lower court judge ruled that ballots that arrive up to six days after Election Day will count if postmarked by Election Day.

That could mean the winner in Wisconsin won’t be known for days after the polls close.

Republicans appealed the ruling to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

That court upheld the extension Tuesday.

The case is likely to be appealed by Republicans to the U.S. Supreme Court.

