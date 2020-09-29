Door County Public Health strained by growing coronavirus cases

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Door County Public Health says new cases of coronavirus in the county are adding up so quickly, it’s exceeding their ability to complete COVID-19 tests or contact the people who test positive in a timely manner.

A statement from Door County Public Health says testing is now taking 5-7 days. The goal is to contact people who test positive within 24 hours of getting their test results but “due to the current surge in cases we are days behind this goal.”

The health department is no longer calling people who have been in close contact with an infected person. Instead, it’s asking people who test positive to notify close contacts themselves and advise them to quarantine until the 14th day from their last contact with you.

Stay home if you feel sick. Stay home as much as possible. Avoid unnecessary travel. Outside of the home, wear a face covering and keep a 6 foot distance from people who aren’t from your household. Stay away from gatherings.

People who get tested for the coronavirus should notify their employer, isolate themselves for 10 days from first experiencing symptoms (if you had symptoms) or 10 days after your test (if you felt no symptoms), and notify close contacts themselves and advise them to quarantine until the 14th days from their last contact with you.

Health officials say many cases are the result of gatherings, including work and school, parties, weddings and reunions. The county is asking everyone to do their part to help slow the spread of the virus for which people have no known immunity.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Door County had 340 cases as of Monday afternoon, compared to 245 cases a week ago and 134 cases on September 1.

