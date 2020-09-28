Advertisement

Woman accused of killing roommate requests preliminary hearing

Complaint says Susan Soukup was upset the victim didn’t die right away
Susan Soukup
Susan Soukup(Door County Jail photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Sturgeon Bay woman accused of stabbing her roommate to death last month requested a preliminary hearing in Door County court.

Susan Soukup, 52, is charged with First-Degree Intentional Homicide. At the completion of her initial hearing, she requested a preliminary hearing where the state will present its case against her. She waived the time limits to hold a hearing, and no court date was immediately set.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News, Soukup called 911 saying she “just did something really terrible.” Sturgeon Bay police responded and found the victim collapsed in a hallway of their Florida St. apartment. The 32-year-old woman died at the hospital.

Soukup told investigators she had a good day and was angry with roommate for not wanting to hear about it, so Soukup stabbed her in the neck while she slept. The roommate started to defend herself, and Soukup stabbed her four or five more times. Soukup said she was surprised and scared when the woman didn’t die right away.

Prosecutors say Soukup admitted thinking about killing her roommate before.

