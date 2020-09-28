Advertisement

West De Pere forced to cancel football games due to coronavirus

Next three football games canceled
West De Pere senior running back David Vanderlogt scores during Sept. 25 game against Hortonville.
West De Pere senior running back David Vanderlogt scores during Sept. 25 game against Hortonville.(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The West De Pere School District announced Monday it plans on transitioning 4K-12 to remote learning on Thursday, October 1 due to coronavirus spread throughout the community.

“We are deeply saddened by our need to change course at this time.  It is believed that due to unsafe behaviors within the greater community, the community is experiencing an exponential spread of COVID-19,” West De Pere Superintendent Dennis Krueger said in school district release.

The decision impacts all co-curricular activities starting on Oct. 1. The West De Pere varsity football team is forced to cancel its next three football games. The games impacted are:

Oct. 2 @Kaukauna

Oct. 9 vs. Notre Dame Academy

Oct. 16 vs. Seymour

Previously, the Oct. 9 game against Notre Dame had already been canceled due to coronavirus cases at Notre Dame Academy. School officials say the earliest return date to in-person classes is Monday, Oct. 19.

West De Pere lost to Hortonville 43-39 in week one on a dramatic 20-yard game-winning touchdown with one second remaining last Friday night.

Action 2 Sports has reached out to West De Pere athletic officials but has not received a response.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Programming note: Major League Baseball on WBAY-TV

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
“General Hospital,” “GMA3” and “Dr. Phil” will not air during the wild card series which starts Tuesday.

News

Rodgers, Packers unbeaten with 37-30 victory over Saints

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Aaron Rodgers passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns, and the Green Bay Packers remained unbeaten with a 37-30 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

News

LIVE BLOG: Packers defeat Saints in New Orleans, 37-30

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Before Sunday night, the last time the Packers won in New Orleans was in 1995, however this is the first season in team history (since 1940) that the Packers have rushed for 400+ yards and averaged 6+ yards per carry in the first two games of the season.

Sports

Cardinals beat Brewers, both clinch postseason berths

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cardinals beat Brewers, both clinch postseason berths

Latest News

News

Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers at Saints

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT
|
By Dave Schroeder
Get in the know and ready to go with 'Fast Facts'

Sports

Operation Football season opener highlights

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
It's a belated Week 1 of Operation Football!

Sports

Cardinals, Brewers split doubleheader amid playoff chase

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Cardinals, Brewers split doubleheader amid playoff chase

Sports

Operation Football: Week 1 Highlights + Scores

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
High school football highlights and scores from Wisconsin teams.

Sports

High school football fans happy to see players back on the field

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT
The team took on the Hortonville Polar Bears after their opposing team and West De Pere’s opposing team canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Sports

High School Football Livestreams Schedule (LIST)

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Full list of high school football livestreams for September 25.