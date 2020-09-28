West De Pere forced to cancel football games due to coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The West De Pere School District announced Monday it plans on transitioning 4K-12 to remote learning on Thursday, October 1 due to coronavirus spread throughout the community.

“We are deeply saddened by our need to change course at this time. It is believed that due to unsafe behaviors within the greater community, the community is experiencing an exponential spread of COVID-19,” West De Pere Superintendent Dennis Krueger said in school district release.

The decision impacts all co-curricular activities starting on Oct. 1. The West De Pere varsity football team is forced to cancel its next three football games. The games impacted are:

Oct. 2 @Kaukauna

Oct. 9 vs. Notre Dame Academy

Oct. 16 vs. Seymour

Previously, the Oct. 9 game against Notre Dame had already been canceled due to coronavirus cases at Notre Dame Academy. School officials say the earliest return date to in-person classes is Monday, Oct. 19.

West De Pere lost to Hortonville 43-39 in week one on a dramatic 20-yard game-winning touchdown with one second remaining last Friday night.

Action 2 Sports has reached out to West De Pere athletic officials but has not received a response.

