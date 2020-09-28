West De Pere, Denmark and Gillett School Districts announce transition to all virtual classes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three more school districts have announced they will be moving all classes online due to increasing cases of COVID-19 in the districts.

Families in the West De Pere School District were notified of the change to all virtual classes on Monday afternoon.

District officials say students in 4K-12th grade will keep their current schedule for September 29 and 30, however students will be at home with no formal instruction from October 1 and 2. The district says these two days will allow for teachers and students to prepare for remote learning.

Remote learning outlined in the district’s plan for Scenario C will begin on October 5. Additional details about Scenario C can be found by clicking here.

According to the district, officials say they hope to return to in-person learning starting October 19, however they add they are depending on the improvement of the community health situation in order to do so.

The message obtained by Action 2 News states the district believes the change is due to “unsafe behaviors within the greater community” and that “the community is experiencing an exponential spread of COVID-19.”

However, the district says in the message that local health care leaders have stated that “not a single instance of community spread has been due to schools being open,” and that instead it is “the spread of the virus outside our schools that is putting the safety of students and staff at risk.”

The message goes on to say free breakfast and lunch will be provided for all students ages 18 and under, and will be available for pick up starting October 1, and all co-curricular activities will be cancelled during the time of virtual learning starting on October 1.

On Monday, the Denmark School District sent a message to families announcing the transition for all schools in the district.

According to the district, as of Monday afternoon, 20 staff members are out due to close contact quarantines or positive cases, and student absences have risen above 200.

In the e-mail obtained by Action 2 News, the last day for in-person classes will be Wednesday, September 20, and the first day for virtual classes will be October 5.

The district’s message went on to say virtual classes will continue through October 16, with a goal of returning to in-person or a blended class model on October 19.

Meanwhile, the Gillett School District announced on Facebook Monday afternoon that the district will be going all virtual from Tuesday, September 29 through Monday, October 12.

According to the post, the move to all virtual is due to the number of positive cases within the buildings and the increased spread in the community.

The district adds the all virtual move will also cause all athletics to pause for the same time period.

District officials wrote if the number of positive cases have decreased after the 14 day period, in-person classes will resume starting October 13.

