Ty Summers steps up in Kirksey’s absence

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Defensively, the Packers have dealt with some crucial injuries. Nose tackle, Kenny Clark, has been out for two straight weeks.

Meanwhile, against the Saints, linebacker Christian Kirksey left the game with a shoulder injury. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, it will likely keep him out for a couple weeks leaving an opportunity for younger players.

“We had some guys that went down, but we just have to make key adjustments,” defensive end Kingsley Keke said." Next guy up, those guys practice hard too, so they know the game plan."

It was Summers who stepped up in Kirksey’s absence against the Saints.

The linebacker had not played a snap on defense prior to Sunday. Against New Orleans, he operated with the green dot and led the team with 9 tackles.

“Ty stepped up,” Keke said. “He’s prepared well at practice, it’s going to happen in the game. Kirksey went down and Ty stepped in and made key plays for us.”

Head coach Matt LaFleur agreed.

“I thought the communication was really good,” LaFleur explained. “He did a great job of relaying the call to the other ten guys on the field and helping guys get adjusted.”

The head coach would not say whether or not Summer has earned the spot for however long Kirksey will remain out.

