Advertisement

Surge in COVID cases close to overwhelming local hospitals

The Medical Director of Bellin's Emergency Department took to Facebook to vent his frustration with the surge of COVID-19 cases in the region.
The Medical Director of Bellin's Emergency Department took to Facebook to vent his frustration with the surge of COVID-19 cases in the region.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As Northeast Wisconsin continues to see growing numbers of coronavirus cases, a local emergency room doctor about just how dire the situation is in the community. Dr. Paul Casey, the Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Bellin Hospital, took his concerns to Facebook, hoping the public plea would help the community understand the seriousness of the spread right now.

Because of privacy laws like HIPPA, health care professionals are always so careful about not speaking out about patients or situations within their healthcare system, but as the number of coronavirus cases continue to trend upwards, with no end in sight, one local emergency room physician has had enough.

“I can’t speak to other areas in the state, but in Brown County we’re in deep trouble,” says Dr. Paul Casey. He’s been the Medical Director of Bellin Hospital’s Emergency Department for the past 16 years. What he’s seen lately, with regard to the number of COVID patients at his hospital, as well as others in the area, led him to speak out.

According to Dr. Casey, “Over the last three weeks we have a had a remarkable surge in COVID patients after being down to one inpatient in the first part of June.”

In a Facebook post, now shared more than 3,000 times, that includes a graph of the Bellin hospitalizations, due to COVID, Dr. Casey describes the second wave of the virus hitting Northeast Wisconsin. He says, “To me it was striking. You could see the first wave, it was a nice bell shaped curve up and down, it flattened out, and then since then it’s been steadily rising and over the past three weeks you see that huge spike and that’s just the first limb of another bell shaped curve.”

The second wave is here, and it is here with a vengeance. All four Green Bay hospitals are close to capacity. Our ICU...

Posted by Paul Casey on Friday, September 25, 2020

As of Monday, according to Dr. Casey, Bellin Hospital is at 92% capacity, with nearly 30 of those patients being treated for COVID-19. The increase in census has led the hospital to implement contingency plans, like staging overflow patients in hallways until rooms can be found for them. Bellin is also considering measures like discharging patients sooner or limiting elective surgeries like it did back in the spring.

This surge comes as the Bellin system as a whole has more than a hundred staff members quarantined because of exposure to COVID.

“We have no excess capacity and to have 150 people out on quarantine severely limits our ability to adequately care for the surge. It’s a big problem,” adds Dr. Casey.

To prevent hospitals from going into crisis mode, now, more than ever, people need to understand the dangers of COVID. The current local outbreak is all from community spread, a trend that could slow if people follow prevention guidelines.

Dr. Casey adds, “You have to wear a mask when you’re in public within six feet of another person. It’s that simple. If 90% of the people did that we would put an end to this increasing surge in patients.”

With a less than 1% death rate associated with COVD, Dr. Casey understands people won’t take the virus seriously until they or someone they love is impacted, but with the virus highly contagious and if the number of infected people doesn’t slow down, our local healthcare systems will become overwhelmed.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maintaining independence: new program helps people injured in falls stay at home

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
A new injury prevention program is making a big difference in helping people hurt from falls stay in their own homes longer.

News

Bonduel offering ‘tech lounges’ for students to get WIFI while virtual learning

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
The Bonduel School District is going virtual for the next two weeks because of COVID-19 related issues, but to make sure all students have the internet access they need, the district is offering some additional help.

News

Conservatives ask for immediate halt to Wisconsin mask order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Conservatives have asked a judge to immediately put an end to Wisconsin’s mask mandate.

News

Fond du Lac man killed in weekend crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police say a Fond du Lac man is dead following a car versus moped crash late Saturday morning.

Latest News

News

More than 1,700 new coronavirus tests come back positive Monday, state reports 2 new deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Out of more than 7,000 new test results released Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports more than 1,700 came back positive for the coronavirus.

News

Brown County unveils COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 4 hours ago
Health officials hope people use the dashboard to make better decisions and slow the spread

News

Housing Secretary Carson in Green Bay

Updated: 4 hours ago
Ben Carson says reducing local and state regulations will lower the cost of new housing

Crime

Woman accused of killing roommate requests preliminary hearing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
She waived the time limits to hold a hearing for the State to lay out its case against her.

News

Hearings delayed for couple charged with chronic child neglect, meth possession

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A Green Bay couple is accused of making, using and selling drugs in the presence of their children.

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.