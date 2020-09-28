Advertisement

Second annual River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival

By Jonathan Fortier
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Fall is in the air and with that comes giant pumpkins.

Growers from around the Badger State gathered Saturday for the second annual River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival weigh-off. This year’s winner, Jim Ford, who is fresh off a win at an event last week, had a pumpkin that weighed in at over 2,000 pounds. Ford says it is nice to still have competitions despite the covid-19 pandemic, saying it takes months of work to grow a giant pumpkin.

“It takes a lot of dedication to grow these things, you don’t just put the seed in the ground and come back three or four months later and pick a 2,000 pound pumpkin,” Ford says. “There is a lot of care that goes into the growing of these things.”

Ford traveled to Altoona from Bristol, Wisconsin where he is a seasonal farmer that grows mostly fruits and vegetables. While the pumpkin came in as Saturday’s winner, Ford says the national record for a pumpkin is over 2,500, with the world record being over 2,600 pounds.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Milwaukee man shot by police in Indiana after high-speed pursuit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say the man stole a car in Evansville and brandished a handgun when confronted by officers.

State

Kenosha police say 1 person is dead after argument among crowd

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
When police arrived, the people began to leave, then gunshots rang out.

News

2020 Coats for Kids collection underway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
As you think of getting new coats for the family, think about the children who aren't so fortunate

News

Benefit held for Brown Co. Sheriff’s Deputy to help with cancer treatment cost

Updated: 8 hours ago
Benefit held for Brown Co. Sheriff’s Deputy to help with cancer treatment cost

News

Rodgers, Packers unbeaten with 37-30 victory over Saints

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Aaron Rodgers passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns, and the Green Bay Packers remained unbeaten with a 37-30 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Latest News

News

LIVE BLOG: Packers defeat Saints in New Orleans, 37-30

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Before Sunday night, the last time the Packers won in New Orleans was in 1995, however this is the first season in team history (since 1940) that the Packers have rushed for 400+ yards and averaged 6+ yards per carry in the first two games of the season.

News

Consumer Alert: BBB reports uptick in Apple technical support scam reports, tips given on avoiding robocalls

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tammy Elliott
Scammers are skilled in making legitimate phone numbers appear in your Caller ID.

News

Benefit held for Brown Co. Sheriff’s Deputy to help with cancer treatment cost

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Plenty of people stopped by Stadium View Sunday afternoon to show their support for Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Jordan Hooper.

News

Consumer Alert: Fox Crossing Police warn of Apple Care scam

Updated: 14 hours ago
Consumer Alert: Fox Crossing Police warn of Apple Care scam

News

Appellate court halts Wisconsin ballot-counting extension

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal appeals court has temporarily halted a six-day extension for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin.

News

Sheriff’s Office: Remains found in Marinette County appear to be human, clothing found matches items worn by missing woman

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Authorities say after a foot search in Marinette County on Sunday, a search team found items of clothing and bones nearby which appear to be human.