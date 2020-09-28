Rodgers, Packers unbeaten with 37-30 victory over Saints

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Aaron Rodgers passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns, and the Green Bay Packers remained unbeaten with a 37-30 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

The Packers were without receiver Davante Adams and defensive lineman Kenny Clark, and the Saints were without receiver Michael Thomas.

The Packers have scored 35 points in three consecutive games for the second time in team history, according to ESPN Stats & Information. They also did this in Weeks 9-11 of 2011 en route to a 15-1 record. https://t.co/staDcafHjQ — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 28, 2020

Packers receiver Allen Lazard caught six passes for 146 yards, highlighted by receptions of 48 and 72 yards that each set up touchdowns.

Lazard believes this is his first game ball since Dec. 30, 2017 in the Liberty Bowl with @CycloneFB https://t.co/EmUuFmmm1M — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 28, 2020

The Packers have scored the fifth-most points in the NFL's Super Bowl era through the first three games of the season with 122. That's behind only the 1968 Cowboys (132 points), 2013 Broncos (127), 1966 Cowboys (127) and 2015 Cardinals (126). https://t.co/x17VP8Rj9J — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 28, 2020

Packers kicker Mason Crosby also scored multiple field goals throughout the game, including a 52-yard kick about halfway through the first quarter.

Alvin Kamara gained 197 yards from scrimmage, scoring twice on short passes from Brees, followed by shifty runs after the catch.

Kamara’s second TD was a 52-yarder in which he slipped at least four tackles.

Brees passed for 288 yards and three touchdowns.

Next week, the Packers will host Atlanta on Monday night before going into a bye week.

Meanwhile, the Saints will travel to Detroit for a noon game on Sunday.

