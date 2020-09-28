Advertisement

Rodgers, Packers unbeaten with 37-30 victory over Saints

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) gestures after a touchdown reception against New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) gestures after a touchdown reception against New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)(Brett Duke | AP)
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Aaron Rodgers passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns, and the Green Bay Packers remained unbeaten with a 37-30 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

The Packers were without receiver Davante Adams and defensive lineman Kenny Clark, and the Saints were without receiver Michael Thomas.

Packers receiver Allen Lazard caught six passes for 146 yards, highlighted by receptions of 48 and 72 yards that each set up touchdowns.

Packers kicker Mason Crosby also scored multiple field goals throughout the game, including a 52-yard kick about halfway through the first quarter.

Alvin Kamara gained 197 yards from scrimmage, scoring twice on short passes from Brees, followed by shifty runs after the catch.

Kamara’s second TD was a 52-yarder in which he slipped at least four tackles.

Brees passed for 288 yards and three touchdowns.

Next week, the Packers will host Atlanta on Monday night before going into a bye week.

Meanwhile, the Saints will travel to Detroit for a noon game on Sunday.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Benefit held for Brown Co. Sheriff’s Deputy to help with cancer treatment cost

Updated: 1 hour ago
Benefit held for Brown Co. Sheriff’s Deputy to help with cancer treatment cost

News

LIVE BLOG: Packers defeat Saints in New Orleans, 37-30

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Before Sunday night, the last time the Packers won in New Orleans was in 1995, however this is the first season in team history (since 1940) that the Packers have rushed for 400+ yards and averaged 6+ yards per carry in the first two games of the season.

News

Consumer Alert: BBB reports uptick in Apple technical support scam reports, tips given on avoiding robocalls

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tammy Elliott
Scammers are skilled in making legitimate phone numbers appear in your Caller ID.

News

Benefit held for Brown Co. Sheriff’s Deputy to help with cancer treatment cost

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Plenty of people stopped by Stadium View Sunday afternoon to show their support for Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Jordan Hooper.

Latest News

News

Consumer Alert: Fox Crossing Police warn of Apple Care scam

Updated: 6 hours ago
Consumer Alert: Fox Crossing Police warn of Apple Care scam

News

Appellate court halts Wisconsin ballot-counting extension

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal appeals court has temporarily halted a six-day extension for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin.

News

Sheriff’s Office: Remains found in Marinette County appear to be human, clothing found matches items worn by missing woman

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Authorities say after a foot search in Marinette County on Sunday, a search team found items of clothing and bones nearby which appear to be human.

News

Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers at Saints

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
Get in the know and ready to go with 'Fast Facts'

News

Leo Frigo bridge back open following 2 separate crashes

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police tell Action 2 News two southbound vehicles didn’t slow down in an area where it narrows down to one lane, and the drivers didn’t slow down in time and caused a crash.

News

State reports more than 2,000 tests positive for coronavirus Sunday, no new deaths

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Out of more than 8,000 new test results released Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports more than 2,200 came back positive for the coronavirus.