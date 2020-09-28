Advertisement

President Trump campaigns in Green Bay, La Crosse on Saturday

President Trump descends from Air Force One at Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay. June 25, 2020.
President Trump descends from Air Force One at Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay. June 25, 2020.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
correction: Corrects information about President Trump's visit to Green Bay in June

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Trump campaign announced the president is coming to the Green Bay and La Crosse areas on Saturday, Oct. 3.

President Trump will deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again event at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport at 6 p.m. Doors open at 3. Tickets are free and available HERE.

The president’s first stop in Wisconsin on Oct. 3 is the La Crosse Regional Airport, where he’s scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m.

This is President Trump’s sixth trip to Wisconsin ahead of the 2020 presidential election on Nov. 3. He spoke in Mosinee, near Wausau, on Sept. 17. In June he visited Marinette Marine and held a town hall event in Green Bay.

Wisconsin put Republican candidate Donald Trump over the top for electoral college votes on election night in 2016. He defeated Hillary Clinton by fewer than 23,000 votes, 47.8% to 47%.

Wisconsin is a battleground state again in the Nov. 3 election. The Marquette Law School Poll earlier this month gave Democrat Joe Biden a narrow edge over Trump among likely voters, 47 to 43 percent.

