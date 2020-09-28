Piggly Wiggly robbed in Markesan

MARKESAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Green Lake County are asking for help to catch an armed robber.

Ted’s Piggly Wiggly, 450 N. Margaret St., in Markesan was robbed just before 9 o’clock Sunday night.

Police are told the robber acted like a shopper, but at the checkout he pointed to what looked like a handgun in his waistband and demanded money.

Police rarely reveal how much money is taken in a robbery.

The suspect description is a white male, 6 feet or taller with a skinny build. He covered his face with a surgical-type of face mask and sunglasses. He wore light-colored blue jeans and a bluish jacket or hoodie.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Markesan police at (920) 398-2121 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously and toll-free at 1-800-438-8436.

