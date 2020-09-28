MUCH COOLER WITH SHOWERS TODAY

A trough of low pressure is being carved out by the jet stream. This “buckle” in the steering winds will ensure cooler and unsettled weather this week. Look for plenty of clouds today with some occasional showers. While there is a CHANCE of light rain all throughout the day ahead, the showers will be most likely during the midday and into the afternoon.

Grab a jacket if you’re heading out today, it’s also going to be much cooler. Most high temperatures will be in the upper-half of the 50s and some low 60s. Temperatures will remain below normal the entire week. In fact, high temperatures late in the week will have a hard time getting back to 50 degrees. It looks like autumnal temperatures are here to stay.

There’s also a decent chance for more showers during the week. In fact, we have a rain chance every day this week, except for Friday. Another disturbance is poised to bring us more widespread rain into the area Saturday night and into Sunday.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: W 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TODAY: Plenty of clouds. Spotty showers. Much cooler. HIGH: 60

TONIGHT: Broken clouds. Cool and brisk... A view of the Northern Lights late tonight? LOW: 43

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few late showers. Cool again. HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 60 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 55 LOW: 36 (FROST IN SPOTS)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Quite cool and brisk. HIGH: 50 LOW: 36 (FROST IN SPOTS)

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies. Rain at NIGHT. HIGH: 52 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. HIGH: 53

