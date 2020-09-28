Advertisement

More coronavirus cases at King Veterans Home

Most of the recently identified coronavirus cases were residents and staff in Olson Hall at King Veterans Home, according to a letter from Commandant Tammy Servatius
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KING, Wis. (WBAY) - The Department of Veterans Affairs reports more coronavirus cases among residents and staff at King Veterans Home.

In a letter to residents and families, Commandant Tammy Servatius says “despite strict prevention efforts,” three more residents and three more staff members tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. The veterans home now has 8 active cases among residents and 4 among staff.

Servatius says 7 of the veterans are from Olson Hall; the other is from McArthur Hall. The veterans home created a special quarantine area where infected residents will have contact with a “very limited” number of staff who’ve been trained in infectious disease control.

Three staff members also work in Olson Hall, while the fourth doesn’t have direct interaction with residents. The letter goes on to say 6 other staff members showing symptoms aren’t working while they wait for their test results.

Servatius says King Veterans Home is following CDC guidelines for testing, contact tracing and quarantining. It’s also taking extra precautions with cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and prohibiting non-essential visits.

