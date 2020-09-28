LIVE BLOG: Packers visit Saints on Sunday Night Football

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers will be looking for their third straight win Sunday night while visiting the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

If Green Bay wins, it will be their second straight 3-0 start to a season under head coach Matt LaFleur.

The Packers are entering Week 3 on a seven-game regular-season win streak, which is the longest current streak in the NFC and the team’s longest winning streak since 2016-2017.

How different have the two QBs in tonight's game played in the first two weeks: Aaron Rodgers has seven completions of 20-plus air yards. Drew Brees has ATTEMPTED only two passes of 20-plus air yards, per ESPN Stats & Info. https://t.co/2K7XA5gKc7 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 28, 2020

The last time the Packers won in New Orleans was in 1995, however this is the first season in team history (since 1940) that the Packers have rushed for 400+ yards and averaged 6+ yards per carry in the first two games of the season.

This will be the first of three games against NFC South opponents for Green Bay throughout the next four weeks.

Green Bay will be playing without wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive lineman Kenny Clark.

So it will be a Sunday night match up without the star receivers. Adams is officially OUT #GBvsNO https://t.co/TpgPHlpmzn — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) September 27, 2020

Meanwhile, the Saints will be without wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Saints inactives:



WR Michael Thomas

DB D.J. Swearinger

LB Chase Hansen

DE Marcus Davenport

DT David Onyemata https://t.co/L1jSve4TBQ — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 27, 2020

The Saints received the ball first, but couldn’t convert it into points.

Defense got that fast start we were talking about on @WBAY at 5:30. After giving up 8-play, 75-yard TD drives to start the last 2 weeks, GB gets a 3-and-out — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) September 28, 2020

Packers open with Lucas Patrick at RG and Billy Turner at RT — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 28, 2020

Packers kicker Mason Crosby made the first points of the game, and made a 35-yard field goal with 7:30 to go in the first quarter.

Offense shifts empty and Damario Davis blitzes clean off LT for big sack (#2 given up on the year) but Crosby connects from 52. A stop on D and score on O to start 3-0. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) September 28, 2020

The lead didn’t last long after Kamara caught an 11-yard pass from Drew Brees for a touchdown. The extra point put the Saints on top 7-3 with a little more than 5:00 to go in the first quarter.

