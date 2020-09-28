LIVE BLOG: Packers visit Saints on Sunday Night Football
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers will be looking for their third straight win Sunday night while visiting the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
If Green Bay wins, it will be their second straight 3-0 start to a season under head coach Matt LaFleur.
The Packers are entering Week 3 on a seven-game regular-season win streak, which is the longest current streak in the NFC and the team’s longest winning streak since 2016-2017.
The last time the Packers won in New Orleans was in 1995, however this is the first season in team history (since 1940) that the Packers have rushed for 400+ yards and averaged 6+ yards per carry in the first two games of the season.
This will be the first of three games against NFC South opponents for Green Bay throughout the next four weeks.
Green Bay will be playing without wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive lineman Kenny Clark.
Meanwhile, the Saints will be without wide receiver Michael Thomas.
The Saints received the ball first, but couldn’t convert it into points.
Packers kicker Mason Crosby made the first points of the game, and made a 35-yard field goal with 7:30 to go in the first quarter.
The lead didn’t last long after Kamara caught an 11-yard pass from Drew Brees for a touchdown. The extra point put the Saints on top 7-3 with a little more than 5:00 to go in the first quarter.
