Advertisement

Kenosha police say 1 person is dead after argument among crowd

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - An argument involving several dozen people turned deadly in Kenosha. Police say about 30 to 40 people were arguing in the parking lot of a local establishment about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, the people began to leave, then gunshots rang out. Officers found a person lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 25-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police continue to investigate the case as a homicide. There’s no word on any arrests.   

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Milwaukee man shot by police in Indiana after high-speed pursuit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say the man stole a car in Evansville and brandished a handgun when confronted by officers.

News

2020 Coats for Kids collection underway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
As you think of getting new coats for the family, think about the children who aren't so fortunate

News

Benefit held for Brown Co. Sheriff’s Deputy to help with cancer treatment cost

Updated: 8 hours ago
Benefit held for Brown Co. Sheriff’s Deputy to help with cancer treatment cost

News

Rodgers, Packers unbeaten with 37-30 victory over Saints

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Aaron Rodgers passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns, and the Green Bay Packers remained unbeaten with a 37-30 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Latest News

News

LIVE BLOG: Packers defeat Saints in New Orleans, 37-30

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Before Sunday night, the last time the Packers won in New Orleans was in 1995, however this is the first season in team history (since 1940) that the Packers have rushed for 400+ yards and averaged 6+ yards per carry in the first two games of the season.

News

Consumer Alert: BBB reports uptick in Apple technical support scam reports, tips given on avoiding robocalls

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tammy Elliott
Scammers are skilled in making legitimate phone numbers appear in your Caller ID.

News

Benefit held for Brown Co. Sheriff’s Deputy to help with cancer treatment cost

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Plenty of people stopped by Stadium View Sunday afternoon to show their support for Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Jordan Hooper.

News

Consumer Alert: Fox Crossing Police warn of Apple Care scam

Updated: 14 hours ago
Consumer Alert: Fox Crossing Police warn of Apple Care scam

News

Appellate court halts Wisconsin ballot-counting extension

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal appeals court has temporarily halted a six-day extension for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin.

News

Sheriff’s Office: Remains found in Marinette County appear to be human, clothing found matches items worn by missing woman

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Authorities say after a foot search in Marinette County on Sunday, a search team found items of clothing and bones nearby which appear to be human.