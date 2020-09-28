Kenosha police say 1 person is dead after argument among crowd
Published: Sep. 28, 2020
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - An argument involving several dozen people turned deadly in Kenosha. Police say about 30 to 40 people were arguing in the parking lot of a local establishment about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
When police arrived, the people began to leave, then gunshots rang out. Officers found a person lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.
The 25-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police continue to investigate the case as a homicide. There’s no word on any arrests.
