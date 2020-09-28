Advertisement

HUD Secretary Ben Carson holds roundtable on affordable housing in Green Bay

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson (center) and Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay) hold a discussion in Green Bay about affordable housing
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson (center) and Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay) hold a discussion in Green Bay about affordable housing(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Housing Secretary Ben Carson was in Green Bay Monday for a discussion about affordable housing.

Carson and U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay) led a roundtable discussion. Among the topics was the role of public and private partnerships in addressing affordable-housing challenges.

“Every regulation costs a tremendous amount of money, and by layering them on top of each other we just multiply that amount of money,” Carson said, adding, “Eighty percent of the regulations are local and state regulations, so it really is a matter of the people in that locality making the decision that they’re going to sit down and seriously look at these regulations: which ones are truly needed and which ones are just residual.”

There’s a growing need for housing. According to HUD, Census Bureau shows from 2010 to 2016 only 7 new homes were built for every 10 households formed.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

More coronavirus cases at King Veterans Home

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The veterans home now has 12 active cases -- 8 residents and 4 staff.

Crime

Piggly Wiggly robbed in Markesan

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The man showed what looked like a handgun in his waistband at the checkout and demanded money.

Coronavirus

Brown County announces new COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Mackenzie Amundsen
Health officials want people and businesses to use the information and make better decisions to stop the COVID-19 virus.

News

President Trump campaigns in Green Bay, La Crosse on Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
President Trump holds a Make America Great Again event at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport.

Latest News

News

Programming note: Major League Baseball on WBAY-TV

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
“General Hospital,” “GMA3” and “Dr. Phil” will not air during the wild card series which starts Tuesday.

Regional

Milwaukee man shot by police in Indiana after high-speed pursuit

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say the man stole a car in Evansville and brandished a handgun when confronted by officers.

State

Kenosha police say 1 person is dead after argument among crowd

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
When police arrived, the people began to leave, then gunshots rang out.

News

2020 Coats for Kids collection underway

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
As you think of getting new coats for the family, think about the children who aren't so fortunate

News

Benefit held for Brown Co. Sheriff’s Deputy to help with cancer treatment cost

Updated: 13 hours ago
Benefit held for Brown Co. Sheriff’s Deputy to help with cancer treatment cost

News

Rodgers, Packers unbeaten with 37-30 victory over Saints

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Aaron Rodgers passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns, and the Green Bay Packers remained unbeaten with a 37-30 victory over the New Orleans Saints.