HUD Secretary Ben Carson holds roundtable on affordable housing in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Housing Secretary Ben Carson was in Green Bay Monday for a discussion about affordable housing.

Carson and U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay) led a roundtable discussion. Among the topics was the role of public and private partnerships in addressing affordable-housing challenges.

“Every regulation costs a tremendous amount of money, and by layering them on top of each other we just multiply that amount of money,” Carson said, adding, “Eighty percent of the regulations are local and state regulations, so it really is a matter of the people in that locality making the decision that they’re going to sit down and seriously look at these regulations: which ones are truly needed and which ones are just residual.”

There’s a growing need for housing. According to HUD, Census Bureau shows from 2010 to 2016 only 7 new homes were built for every 10 households formed.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.