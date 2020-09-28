Hearings delayed for couple charged with chronic child neglect, meth possession

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Court hearings are pushed back until November for a Green Bay couple charged with chronic child neglect, possession of meth and other charges.

The public defender’s office told the court it still hasn’t found an attorney for Seth Wagnitz or Alicia Schadrie-Wagnitz. The couple was advised to contact the public defender’s office and tell them they’re going to have a hearing November 2.

According to the criminal complaint, the couple has three children, ages 4, 8 and 13. Brown County Child Protective Services (CPS) had a report of possible child mistreatment and neglect back in July.

An investigator says the CPS worker leading the case removed all three children from the home and placed them with family members.

Court documents show the four-year-old was brought in for a medical examination that same day, and it was found that the child had meth in his system.

On August 3, the 13-year-old girl told an investigator she was aware of “a great deal of drug activity at the home” and said multiple times that it made her feel stressed and frightened. She added there was “a steady flow of people in and out of the home” and saw many people her parents allowed to stay in the home use drugs.

The complaint states she was also worried that Seth had cooked something several times that smelled like chemicals on the kitchen stove in the same pots and pans they made food in, and had seen Seth strain a liquid from a solid brown/black substance, and the substance was then smoked. Documents say the teen said the chemical smell gave her a headache and added she was worried they didn’t wash the pots well enough after they were used for cooking the chemicals.

The complaint goes on to say the teen was responsible for answering the door and screening who was allowed in. She stated she knew Seth was selling marijuana and the brown stuff he cooked, saying he would use a speech to text feature on his phone to discuss prices, and saw Seth exchange drugs for money using a handshake motion, and Alicia would hand the customer drugs and take money.

Seth Wagnitz, 32, is charged with one count of possession of amphetamine, one count of Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, three counts of Chronic Neglect of a Child -- two of which were specified harm didn’t occur and one with a consequence of bodily harm -- and one count of Possession with Intent –THC, all felonies.

Alicia Schadrie-Wagnitz, 33, is charged with one count of Possession with Intent – Amphetamine, one count of Possession with Intent – THC (both possession counts have a party to a crime modifier), one count of Maintaining a Drug Trafficking place, and three counts of Chronic Neglect of a Child, which are the same as Seth’s.

The complaint says Alicia admitted to investigators she smoked both meth and marijuana. She said she would smoke meth in their bedroom and would shut the door to protect the kids even though the children were at home. Initially during the interview, Alicia told investigators Seth was the one who took care of getting the meth but later admitted she arranged deals to sell both marijuana and meth.

When Seth was interviewed, he also admitted to smoking marijuana and meth, according to the complaint, which states he smoked meth and would also inject it, and added he would smoke a “ball” of meth a day. He also admitted to cooking hash oil, wax, or dabs in the past, and told investigators while being interviewed he had bought meth from the dealer identified as AJ in the complaint the night before.

