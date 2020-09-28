Advertisement

Fond du Lac man killed in weekend crash

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a Fond du Lac man is dead following a car versus moped crash late Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Forest Avenue and South Pioneer Road at 10:25 a.m.

When they arrived, the driver of the moped, identified as 62-year-old Thomas Norton of Fond du Lac, was found with life threatening injuries.

Officials say Norton was taken to the Fond du Lac County Airport, where he was then flown to Theda Care Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say Norton died from his injuries on Saturday afternoon.

Fond du Lac police say their investigation shows Norton was stopped for a stop sign and was facing west on Forest Avenue, but didn’t yield the right of way while making a left turn to go south on Pioneer Road.

Officials say Norton was hit by a northbound vehicle, identified as a 1962 Studebaker, driven by a 74-year-old North Fond du Lac man.

The driver of the Studebker wasn’t identified, but police say he wasn’t injured.

