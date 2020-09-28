COOL WITH MULTIPLE RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEK

Look for the clouds to continue today with occasional rain showers. Rain should be most widespread this afternoon with showers winding down later this evening. It will be slightly cooler today compared to Sunday with highs largely staying in the 50s. A few spots may make it into the lower 60s around the Fox Valley and to the south/west.

The widespread rain should end tonight, and skies will be mostly cloudy. Lows should dip into the mid 40s... which is cooler than recent nights. But, it’s very close to normal for the end of September. Afternoon temperatures will remain below normal the entire week. We’ll be close to 60 for a high through Wednesday, but late in the week we’ll have a hard time getting back to 50 degrees.

There’s also a decent chance for more showers during the week. In fact, we have a rain chance just about every day this week. Tuesday’s rain should be mainly in the afternoon or evening, and will be most widespread to the north of Green Bay. More scattered showers will develop Wednesday with another round of steadier rain expected on Thursday. Although Friday is mostly dry, a stray sprinkle cannot be ruled out. Another disturbance is poised to bring us more widespread rain late Saturday and into Sunday. Bottom line, the week ahead looks a lot like Fall has looked the last couple of years... rather cloudy and cool with periods of rain.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: NNW 10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: W 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THIS AFTERNOON: Cooler with plenty of clouds. Showers likely. HIGH: 59

TONIGHT: Showers ending... mostly cloudy with seasonable temps. LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool again. Scattered PM showers... especially NORTH. Breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 60 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Breezy and cooler. HIGH: 55 LOW: 37 (FROST IN SPOTS)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Quite cool and brisk. Stray sprinkle? HIGH: 50 LOW: 35 (FROST IN SPOTS)

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, mainly dry during the day. Rain at NIGHT. HIGH: 52 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: Cloudy and breezy with periods of rain. HIGH: 53 LOW: 43

