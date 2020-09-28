COOL WITH MULTIPLE RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEK

A northwest flow aloft will continue to keep our temperatures cool and our weather unsettled. Passing showers can be expected every day through Thursday. By then of of the period, rainfall totals will likely average around 1/4″ to 1/2″. Along with showers and cool temperatures, expect some breezy conditions.

By the later portion of the week some frosty nights will be possible. More cool weather lingers into the weekend. After a break from showers Friday, more rain arrives Saturday night and into portions of Sunday.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TUESDAY: W 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: NW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Showers ending... mostly cloudy with seasonable temps. LOW: 44

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool again. Scattered afternoon into evening showers. HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Breezy and cooler. HIGH: 55 LOW: 36 (FROST IN SPOTS)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Quite cool and brisk. Stray sprinkle? HIGH: 50 LOW: 33 (FROST IN SPOTS)

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, mainly dry during the day. Rain at NIGHT. HIGH: 52 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Cloudy and breezy with periods of rain. HIGH: 53 LOW: 40

MONDAY: A lingering sprinkle? HIGH: 55

