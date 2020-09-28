Coats for Kids Campaign changes but with the same mission

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The annual Coats for Kids campaign is officially underway in Northeast Wisconsin. It helps thousands of families across the region every year with new or gently used coats.

This year, during a pandemic, there’s an even greater need in our community, but there’s also some changes you should know about.

As temperatures go down and you think about getting a new coat, remember the children who aren’t so fortunate.

“That might be the only new coat they’ve had for their whole life potentially,” said Lt. Jenny Moffitt with the Salvation Army in Manitowoc County.

This year more families have been impacted, unexpectedly through the pandemic.

“We have a lot of new folks that have never used our services in the past, and those are the folks that COVID has really impacted, whether it’s they lost their job completely, or they’ve decreased the amount of hours that they’re working,” said Lt. Moffitt.

Throughout Northeast Wisconsin, Salvation Army is doing what it can to collect new or gently used coats of all sizes while keeping volunteers safe. That means changes. First, for those registering to receive coats the application process will be done online (with some exceptions).

“We don’t know yet exactly how our distribution will look, but we do know for sure there won’t be children, they won’t be able to try the coats on. We hope to still be able to have our parents actually pick out and select the coats.” said Nan Pahl, Director of Social Services with the Salvation Army in Green Bay.

If you are looking to donate just remember the Salvation Army is asking for winter coats, something nice and heavy/thick that will keep kids warm during the cold months.

Donors may notice changes to donation spots, but we have the list of drop-off locations here.

Also, the campaign has partnered with dry cleaners around the region where you can also drop off the coats. Finally, with changes it’s best to call your local Salvation Army chapter, but even so the mission this year is the same.

“We’re going to work with our community, with our partners, with individuals, to make sure that families in need are getting what they need to stay safe and warm this winter,” said Pahl.

