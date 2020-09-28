Advertisement

Brown County announces new COVID-19 dashboard

Brown County Health and Human Services COVID-19 dashboard on Sept. 28, 2020
Brown County Health and Human Services COVID-19 dashboard on Sept. 28, 2020(screenshot via browncountywi.gov)
By WBAY news staff and Mackenzie Amundsen
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Health officials in Brown County unveiled a new, online tool to give people more information about the spread of COVID-19 in the county.

The online dashboard on the Stay Healthy Brown County website shows the number of cases -- including breakdowns by age and gender -- daily hospitalizations, the 14-day average rate of coronavirus tests which come back positive and a 7-day average of tests for children.

Health officials' goal with the new dashboard is to help people and businesses make better decisions to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

We’re told the dashboard won’t include tests at the jail and streamlines some other data within the county, so it will differ from reports by the state Department of Health Services.

“For schools and our businesses that want to utilize our dashboard to create gating criteria and/or metrics, we picked data to report on that matched several well-known, credible public models, such as Harvard, CDC or Badger Bounce Back models," Public Health Officer Anna Destree explained.

The information will be updated every weekday at about 2 P.M., except on holidays.

The health department also announced Monday it will start naming businesses and events with known COVID-19 outbreaks that ignore guidance. Health officials said this will be a “last resort" and they hope businesses or event organizers will notify the public about an outbreak themselves. We were told there are no businesses or events to be named right now.

