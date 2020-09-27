TURNING COLDER THIS WEEK

Showers will linger across eastern Wisconsin this evening, but most of the rain ends overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy. There may be a few Lakeside showers Monday morning, but more widespread rain should hold off until the afternoon. It will be cooler with highs near 60 and a lighter northwest wind.

Lows will settle into the mid 40s Monday night and most of the rain will end. We’ll begin Tuesday mostly cloudy and mainly dry. Spotty PM showers will develop, especially NORTH of Green Bay. It will be windier with gusts to 25 mph out of the west. Expect another cool day with highs around 60 once again.

Temperatures will be similar on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and occasional rain showers. Steadier rain appears most likely on Thursday. It will be breezy and even cooler with highs limited to the lower and middle 50s. Steady rain should end by Thursday night, and some of the coldest air so far this fall will begin spreading into Wisconsin. Lows should dip into the mid/upper 30s and areas of frost could develop. Highs Friday will struggle to make it back to 50, and frost will be possible once again Friday night. Highs should continue to run in the lower half of the 50s for the weekend.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

MONDAY: NW 10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: W 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Spotty showers end... mostly cloudy and cooler. LOW: 50

MONDAY: Turning cloudy with PM showers developing. Cooler. HIGH: 60 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy. Scattered showers at times... especially NORTH. HIGH: 60 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 61 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: Cloudy, chilly, and breezy with periods of rain. HIGH: 53 LOW: 37 (FROST IN SPOTS)

FRIDAY: A stray sprinkle? Mostly cloudy and chilly. HIGH: 50 LOW: 35 (FROST IN SPOTS)

SATURDAY: Cool with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 51 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and still cool. Spotty showers possible. HIGH: 53

