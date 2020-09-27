State reports more than 2,000 tests positive for coronavirus Sunday, no new deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Out of more than 8,000 new test results released Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports more than 2,200 came back positive for the coronavirus.

The 2,217 newly confirmed cases brings the state’s total to 115,862 people who have tested positive for the virus since testing began on February 5. That’s 14,635 more cases than seven days ago.

According to the DHS, the state received 8,023 test results on Sunday, bringing the positive rate of Sunday’s test results to 27.6%.

Wisconsin has added an average 2,328 cases per day for the past 7 days, an increase from Saturday’s seven day average of 2,011. The 14-day average also rose again, up to 1,905 cases per day. The two week average includes multiple days of more than 2,000 positive tests being returned.

The state has added more than 11,000 coronavirus cases in the last five days (11,692).

The DHS says no one has died within the past 24 hours, leaving the COVID-19 death toll at 1,281. The death rate from known cases is now at 1.10%, a percentage which has decreased since Friday.

As of Sunday, the state had more than 19,000 active cases (19,050), increasing that metric to 16.4% of all coronavirus cases since February 5. Another 95,513 people (82.4%) are considered medically cleared or passed 30 days since their diagnosis or onset of symptoms.

54 more patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment within the past 24 hours, for a total 7,095 coronavirus patients being hospitalized in Wisconsin at some point. Wisconsin’s 7-day average is 63 COVID-19 hospitalizations per day.

As of Saturday, the number of currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients reported by the Wisconsin Hospitalization Association is at 574. That’s 31 more than Friday. Of these, 161 are in intensive care, which is 14 more than Friday. The report on hospital readiness last updated Saturday shows 21% of licensed medical beds statewide are available, an increase of Friday’s report of 19%. In the 7-county Northeast Region, there were 85 COVID-19 patients (24 in ICU) and 28% of beds were open. The 8-county Fox Valley Region had 101 patients (11 in ICU) and 13% of beds available. Action 2 News will continue to check back on hospitalizations for Sunday and will update this story.

Dr. Rai expressed concern Thursday on Action 2 News This Morning about the number of people being hospitalized. “We have many more in the hospital now than we did in the outbreak of the spring, the first time that we had gotten really bad. Now it’s much worse,” he said. He noted hospitals still need to provide care for others, “from somebody having a stroke to a heart attack to breaking their hip or needing knee surgery.”

The percentage of hospitalizations from all known coronavirus cases declined to 6.4% -- a metric we’ve seen steadily go down. The sharp increase in cases and steady decline in the death toll can be attributed to better treatments but even more to the virus spreading among young adults. They’re less likely to suffer the serious symptoms of the coronavirus that require hospitalization -- in fact, may show no symptoms at all -- but can still spread the virus to others and to vulnerable populations.

Gov. Tony Evers extended the face mask order last week, and declared a new public health emergency. Health experts say face masks are still the most effective way the general public can slow the spread of the coronavirus, but only if the masks are worn appropriately -- over the nose and chin.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services has a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. Going beyond reiterating best practices like social distancing and wearing masks, the tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

