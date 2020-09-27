Sheriff’s Office: Remains found in Marinette County appear to be human, clothing found matches items worn by missing woman

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say after a foot search in Marinette County on Sunday, a search team found items of clothing and bones nearby which appear to be human.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the clothing and footwear found match what Jeanette Fullerton, who went missing on August 9 in 2017, was last seen wearing.

The Sheriff’s Office says the findings were found about two miles from her home, and about a half mile through woods and swamp where recent trail camera photos were found of Jeanette the morning she went missing in 2017.

At this time, the remains will be examined for confirmation that they are Fullerton’s.

The case is still being investigated.

Authorities would like to thank everyone who has volunteered to help with the searches in the area, as well as businesses and community members who donated and prepared food for the search teams.

