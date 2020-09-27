Sheboygan police looking for armed robbery suspect

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police responded to an armed robbery at a Minit Mart Saturday night. Police arrived at the Geele Avenue Minit Mart around 5 p.m.

Officers were told the suspect tried to buy something at the register and then pulled out an object believed to be a weapon and demanded cash from the cashier. Police said the suspect left with some money but are not yet sure how much he took. No one was hurt. They have not caught or identified the suspect yet.

He is described as a black man in his teens or twenties who is about 5′8″ to 5′10″ tall. He was wearing dark grey shoes, light gray sweatpants, a black t-shirt with “Black Panther” in white letters and picture, dark blue-black baseball cap with red brim and white lettering on the front/rear panels and a red face mask.

If you have information on this case, call Sheboygan police.

