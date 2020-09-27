Advertisement

Police working crashes on Leo Frigo Bridge, drivers asked to use alternate route

Traffic is backed up due to a crash near Atkinson Drive on I-43. Police are asking drivers to avoid the bridge while they work on the crashes.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police are currently asking drivers to avoid using the Leo Frigo Bridge, which is also I-43, due to crashes.

Police say drivers can use Highway 172 to cross the Fox River.

According to police, as of 2:30 p.m., officers are working crashes in both lanes of the bridge.

Authorities say the closure is expected to last for about an hour.

No other information about the crashes were immediately available.

