Police working crashes on Leo Frigo Bridge, drivers asked to use alternate route

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police are currently asking drivers to avoid using the Leo Frigo Bridge, which is also I-43, due to crashes.

Police say drivers can use Highway 172 to cross the Fox River.

According to police, as of 2:30 p.m., officers are working crashes in both lanes of the bridge.

Authorities say the closure is expected to last for about an hour.

No other information about the crashes were immediately available.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.