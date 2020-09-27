MUCH COOLER TODAY THROUGH THE WEEK

Skies will once again be mostly cloudy today with some sunshine poking through the clouds. Temperatures will be cooler, and the wind will be blustery. As a cold front pushes through today, spotty showers will be possible along and south of the Fox Cities. Any rainfall will be light.

Overnight skies will be mostly cloudy, but showers may develop along eastern Wisconsin near daybreak. In addition to Monday morning showers along eastern Wisconsin, scattered more widespread showers will develop Monday afternoon and diminish later Monday night.

There will be several more rain opportunities throughout the week. Also, temperatures will become gradually cooler as the week wears on. By Friday the highs temperatures will be in the lower 50s. Also, Thursday night and Friday night the cold lows will lead to areas of frost.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SUNDAY: WSW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

MONDAY: WNW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SUNDAY: Breezy, and a bit cooler. Mostly cloudy with scattered PM showers... mainly SOUTH. HIGH: 67

TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms NORTH... storms may be strong. Mostly cloudy and mild. LOW: 50

MONDAY: Breezy and cooler. Mostly cloudy with scattered PM showers developing. HIGH: 61 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy. Scattered showers at times. HIGH: 60 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with steady rain developing. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: Cloudy, chilly, and breezy with periods of rain. HIGH: 53 LOW: 38 (FROST IN SPOTS)

FRIDAY: A stray sprinkle? Chilly and breezy with mostly cloudy skies. HIGH: 51 LOW: 35 (FROST IN SPOTS)

SATURDAY: Cool with a mix of sun and clouds. Lighter wind. HIGH: 51

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.