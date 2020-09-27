Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers at Saints

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the Green Bay Packers (2-0) prepare for their Sunday Night Football date with the New Orleans Saints (1-1), it’s time to get in the know and ready to go with Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts.’

#1 Anything but the ‘Big Easy’: Green Bay has not won a game in New Orleans since lifting the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl XXXI. And the Packers haven’t beaten the Saints in the Superdome since 1995. A lot of that has to do with the dome’s loud atmosphere. And while New Orleans is able to invite some fans (750 family members) to watch the game, it will still be a lot quieter than normal. The Packers are looking to take full advantage of the unusually friendly confines.

#2 Rodgers vs. Brees: The starting quarterbacks in this showdown are sure-fire first-ballot hall of famers. But, amazingly, this will be the first matchup between Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees in 6 years. When these two teams tangled in 2017, it was Rodgers' first game out with a collarbone break that season. All told, the QB’s are 2-2 against each other all-time. This week Rodgers spoke at length about his respect for the 41-year-old Brees, noting that the two used to work out together during the offseason. During that time, Brees and the Saints won the Super Bowl in 2009, and Rodgers and the Packers won it all in 2010.

#3 Star receiver injuries: Saints star Michael Thomas is OUT for Sunday’s game with a high ankle sprain he suffered in New Orleans' season opener. Not having to face Thomas is perhaps as big a leg up as not having to face the noise of 75,000 fans in the Superdome. Thomas set an all-time NFL record last year with 149 catches on the season. But on the Packers side? Green Bay will likely be without their own star receiver. Davante Adams left the Lions game last week with a hamstring injury, did not practice this week, and is officially DOUBFTUL to play.

#4 Running back romp?: Even without the receivers, and outside of the quarterbacks, this game has plenty of star power with the running backs. The Packers' Aaron Jones is coming off the most productive day of his career with 236 total yards last week. And Jones leads the NFL in rushing through 2 weeks. The Saints' Alvin Kamara has been one of the most explosive RB’s in football the last 3 years and helped hasten the league-wide use of RB’s split out wide to run full route trees in the passing game. Jones is looking for a new contract. Kamara just got paid in the last month. Both have the skills to put on quite the show.

#5 Offensive awakening: The Packers offense had been middle-of-the-road statistically for several seasons. But Green Bay has started fast out of the gates this year, putting up more than 40 points in each of its first two games. The Packers had scored more than 40 points only twice in the last 5 years combined. Green Bay ranks #1 in the NFL in yards, points, and rushing offense. The passing game is not far behind, ranking 5th.

Prediction: Packers 37, Saints 29

As always, tune in to Sunday Sports Night Cover 2 at 10:35 pm for the best postgame coverage in the business. We will have immediate reaction and bring you the press conferences and interview LIVE after the game.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.