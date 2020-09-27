Advertisement

Consumer Alert: BBB reports uptick in Apple technical support scam reports, tips given on avoiding robocalls

By Tammy Elliott
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - A popular scam is costing people money.

Fox Crossing police say two people lost thousands of dollars in gift card scams, saying one scammer was impersonating Apple, making it sound like it was technical support calling because there was an issue with their account.

This comes after viewers have e-mailed and called Action 2 News about illegal robocalls.

Police say one popular scam call impersonates Apple, with the scam call audio saying the following:

“Press 1 to connect with Apple support advisor, press 2 to listen to this message again.”

Action 2 News first told you about the Apple Care scam earlier this month, and the Wisconsin Department of AG, Trade, Consumer Protection say they received multiple reports of people getting calls claiming there’s an issue with their iCloud account or Apple ID.

Now, the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin says they’re seeing an uptick in this scam.

“This is personal to me because my mother-in-law actually got roped into an Apple tech support scam as well. She was on the phone with the scammer for about an hour, fortunately she didn’t lose any money. It’s really a relentless problem, because once you pick up the phone or engage with them, you’re likely to get more telemarketing calls, not less,” says Susan Bach of the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin.

One of the reasons these scams continue is because sometimes it works - in Susan’s case, her mother-in-law didn’t lose money, but there have been a few cases in the Fox Cities where people did lose money.

“If it didn’t work, scammers wouldn’t do it. Take a well known company like Apple, they’re just playing the odds that this random number they’re calling has some kind of Apple account or something like that. It’s so frustrating and they’re just relentless,” said Bach.

If you answer the call, this means you’re going to get more scam calls.

“Your number was phone dialed randomly, and so if you pick up the phone and engage with them your confirming to that computer that they have reached a real number, and not only that but now you’re considered a good lead and they’ll sell your number to other scammers because you’re willing to engage with them, you’re telling them what time you’re home and available,” said Bach.

The BBB says to use an answering machine to screen calls, or get call blocking.

“Reach out to your phone service provider, see if they can implement call blocking technology. When a call comes into your phone and it’s run through like a filter or black list of scammers, it’ll be disconnected by your phone service provider. Your phone rings once and it’s disconnected,” said Bach.

In addition, the BBB says you can also download apps for your cell phone, but make sure you check reviews. You can also screen your calls - don’t answer a call you don’t recognize, even if it looks local.

Scammers are skilled in making legitimate phone numbers appear in your Caller ID.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIVE BLOG: Packers visit Saints on Sunday Night Football

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The last time the Packers won in New Orleans was in 1995, however this is the first season in team history (since 1940) that the Packers have rushed for 400+ yards and averaged 6+ yards per carry in the first two games of the season.

News

Benefit held for Brown Co. Sheriff’s Deputy to help with cancer treatment cost

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Plenty of people stopped by Stadium View Sunday afternoon to show their support for Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Jordan Hooper.

News

Consumer Alert: Fox Crossing Police warn of Apple Care scam

Updated: 2 hours ago
Consumer Alert: Fox Crossing Police warn of Apple Care scam

News

Appellate court halts Wisconsin ballot-counting extension

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal appeals court has temporarily halted a six-day extension for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin.

Latest News

News

Sheriff’s Office: Remains found in Marinette County appear to be human, clothing found matches items worn by missing woman

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Authorities say after a foot search in Marinette County on Sunday, a search team found items of clothing and bones nearby which appear to be human.

News

Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers at Saints

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
Get in the know and ready to go with 'Fast Facts'

News

Leo Frigo bridge back open following 2 separate crashes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police tell Action 2 News two southbound vehicles didn’t slow down in an area where it narrows down to one lane, and the drivers didn’t slow down in time and caused a crash.

News

State reports more than 2,000 tests positive for coronavirus Sunday, no new deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Out of more than 8,000 new test results released Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports more than 2,200 came back positive for the coronavirus.

Candidates

Breaking down the candidates for the 8th Congressional District on the Wisconsin ballot

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
We break down the platforms of the candidates running for Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District.

News

Sheboygan police searching for armed robbery suspect

Updated: 9 hours ago