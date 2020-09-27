Breaking down the candidates for the 8th Congressional District on the Wisconsin ballot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While filling out your ballot you might see there is a race for the state’s 8th Congressional District this year. While political ads on TV might familiarize you with their faces you might not know exactly what they stand for.

Mike Gallagher, the Republican incumbent, has represented the district for four years now. The Gallagher Campaign says the Congressman is committed to advocating for farmers and creating agriculture jobs. He is also working toward cleaning the waters of Green Bay and Lake Michigan with the “Save the Bay” initiative -- a collaboration between environmental experts to reduce harmful chemicals from the waters. Gallagher has also lead efforts to create alternatives to PFAs-contaminated firefighting foam.

Challenging Gallagher this election is Democrat Amanda Stuck. Stuck is currently a member of the Wisconsin State Assembly. The Stuck Campaign says she will fight for the resources necessary to battle the Opioid crisis. She also plans to advocate for investing in local businesses. She says she will modernize our local infrastructure in order to build a stronger community and increase job growth. In terms of the environment, Stuck’s Campaign says she would support the Green New Deal to create clean energy jobs and combat climate change.

