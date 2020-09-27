Advertisement

Benefit held for Brown Co. Sheriff’s Deputy to help with cancer treatment cost

By Dakota Sherek
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Plenty of people stopped by Stadium View Sunday afternoon to show their support for Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Jordan Hooper.

“Very overwhelming. The whole experience has been very overwhelming,” said Tabitha Jahnke, Hooper’s mother. “From our community, to our friends, to our family all stepping up to support our son has been amazing.”

Hooper was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, last year at 28 years old. Action 2 News first reported about his treatment process last week.

“As a mother, it’s been heartbreaking to watch him go through all this. Especially a lot of it on his own because of COVID. Having to do his surgery on his own, having to be at chemo on his own,” said Tabitha. “It’s been lonely for him and that’s just heartbreaking for us.”

“He missed serving the community and being able to do his job, and that was his number one goal: to get back to work,” said John Jahnke, Hooper’s stepfather.

But Hooper and his family got some good news in August.

“For him to come through it all on the other side and be pronounced cancer-free has been an amazing thing,” said Tabitha.

Though free of cancer, Hooper’s medical bills are hefty, which is why a family friend and coworker wanted to host a benefit for him.

After some postponements due to the pandemic the event did go on with raffles, silent auctions, and plenty of other prizes to raise money.

“We were just keeping our fingers crossed and hoped everything would come to fruition today,” said Sage Mueller.

Her husband Eric Mueller, another Brown Co. Deputy and friend, helped organize the benefit. They were happy with the turnout.

“It’s awesome, it’s overwhelming to see people here in uniform supporting Deputy Hooper, all of his friends, family and everybody that’s just here for them,” said Mueller.

Hooper’s parents say he thinks it’s awesome, too.

“He is very, very, very grateful for every single person that has helped put this together,” said Tabitha.

Those who couldn’t make it to the benefit can also help Hooper by donating to his GoFundMe page.

