Appellate court halts Wisconsin ballot-counting extension

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal appeals court has temporarily halted a six-day extension for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin.

The decision Sunday by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is a momentary victory for Republicans and President Donald Trump in the key presidential battleground state.

As it stands, ballots will now be due by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

A lower court judge had sided with Democrats and their allies to extend the deadline until Nov. 9 on September 21.

Democrats sought more time as a way to help deal with an expected historic high number of absentee ballots.

Sunday’s action puts Conley’s order on hold until the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals or U.S. Supreme Court issues any further action.

