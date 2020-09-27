1 dead, 3 displaced after house fire in Green Bay Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One person is dead and three others are displaced after a house fire in Green Bay Saturday afternoon.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a fire at 822 Harrison Street at 3:10 p.m., where light smoke was showing from the structure’s first floor and basement.

Battalion Chief Tony Piontek said crews extinguished the fire within 10 minutes and found one person unresponsive. Piontek said that person was removed from the structure and taken to a hospital where they later died of their injuries.

As a result of the fire, three other people were displaced.

Smoke and fire damage is estimated to be around $40,000. Piontek said the fire started in the basement, but a cause has not been determined yet.

The names of those involved have not been released.

