U.S. Senators Johnson, Baldwin sound off on Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBAY) - Shortly after President Donald Trump announced his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court late Saturday afternoon, Wisconsin’s U.S. Senators Ron Johnson (R) and Tammy Baldwin (D) quickly reacted to his decision.

Senator Johnson’s office released the following statement on Saturday afternoon:

“Less than three years ago, Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed on a bipartisan basis as a judge on the Federal 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. I was pleased to vote for her then, and I expect to support her confirmation as a justice on the Supreme Court.”

The Republican National Committee also issued a statement on Saturday, with Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel saying:

"In selecting Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump has picked an exceptionally qualified constitutionalist to serve as our nation’s next Supreme Court justice. Judge Barrett’s stellar career and character shows she is someone who recognizes the proper role of a Supreme Court justice is to interpret the Constitution as written, not to legislate from the bench. Not long ago Democrats said that Americans deserve a fully-staffed Supreme Court of nine justices. President Trump has done his constitutional duty by naming a nominee, and now it’s time for Democrats to make good on their words by joining Senate Republicans and committing to holding a fair Senate confirmation process.”

Meanwhile, Senator Baldwin’s office released this statement regarding the president’s decision:

"President Trump wants to overturn the Affordable Care Act completely and take away people’s health care and protections for pre-existing health conditions in the middle of a pandemic. Trump wants to overturn Roe v. Wade and have the government take away reproductive freedoms for women. Now he has nominated an activist judge to do what he wants, instead of giving the American people a voice on these important issues first. The American people should vote in this election before the Senate votes on a nomination to the Supreme Court. That was the standard imposed on President Obama by Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans and the same standard should apply now to President Trump. I will not vote for a nominee to a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court until after the American people have voted and our next President and new Senate have taken office.”

If confirmed by the Senate, Barrett would fill the seat of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died of cancer earlier this month. She will be buried next week in Arlington National Cemetery next to her husband after lying in state at the U.S. Capitol.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate will vote “in the weeks ahead” on Barrett’s confirmation, with hearings set to begin on October 12.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.