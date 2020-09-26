Advertisement

U.S. Senators Johnson, Baldwin sound off on Supreme Court nominee

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBAY) - Shortly after President Donald Trump announced his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court late Saturday afternoon, Wisconsin’s U.S. Senators Ron Johnson (R) and Tammy Baldwin (D) quickly reacted to his decision.

Senator Johnson’s office released the following statement on Saturday afternoon:

“Less than three years ago, Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed on a bipartisan basis as a judge on the Federal 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. I was pleased to vote for her then, and I expect to support her confirmation as a justice on the Supreme Court.”

The Republican National Committee also issued a statement on Saturday, with Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel saying:

"In selecting Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump has picked an exceptionally qualified constitutionalist to serve as our nation’s next Supreme Court justice. Judge Barrett’s stellar career and character shows she is someone who recognizes the proper role of a Supreme Court justice is to interpret the Constitution as written, not to legislate from the bench. Not long ago Democrats said that Americans deserve a fully-staffed Supreme Court of nine justices. President Trump has done his constitutional duty by naming a nominee, and now it’s time for Democrats to make good on their words by joining Senate Republicans and committing to holding a fair Senate confirmation process.”

Meanwhile, Senator Baldwin’s office released this statement regarding the president’s decision:

"President Trump wants to overturn the Affordable Care Act completely and take away people’s health care and protections for pre-existing health conditions in the middle of a pandemic. Trump wants to overturn Roe v. Wade and have the government take away reproductive freedoms for women. Now he has nominated an activist judge to do what he wants, instead of giving the American people a voice on these important issues first. The American people should vote in this election before the Senate votes on a nomination to the Supreme Court. That was the standard imposed on President Obama by Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans and the same standard should apply now to President Trump. I will not vote for a nominee to a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court until after the American people have voted and our next President and new Senate have taken office.”

If confirmed by the Senate, Barrett would fill the seat of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died of cancer earlier this month. She will be buried next week in Arlington National Cemetery next to her husband after lying in state at the U.S. Capitol.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate will vote “in the weeks ahead” on Barrett’s confirmation, with hearings set to begin on October 12.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Organizers aim to raise more than $60k for Alzheimer’s research, local services

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Due to the pandemic, organizers say participants walked as individuals and small groups during the Walk to End Alzheimer's in an effort to raise money for research and local services in the Green Bay area for those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

News

Jill Biden to visit Madison, Waukesha on Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Biden campaign announced Biden will participate in a “Get Out the Vote” event in Madison.

News

Wisconsin sets single day record as more than 2,800 test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin reported a single day record of 2,817 tests being positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 113,645 people testing positive for the coronavirus.

Crime

One Man is Shot After an Incident in Fond Du Lac

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
A nineteen-year-old is shot after an incident in Fond Du Lac.

Latest News

Candidates

Breaking down the Presidential candidates on Wisconsin’s ballot

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dana Munro
We break down all five presidential candidates on the Wisconsin ballot.

News

Brown County public health officials alarmed

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT
Brown County continues to see daily triple-digit increases

News

COVID-19 survivor shares message: Don't wait to get tested

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
He says he rationalized his symptoms and things got much worse

News

Benefit for deputy with cancer

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT
Brown County sheriff's deputy Jordan Hooper, 28, noticed a pain in his shoulder getting worse

News

A high school football opener like no other

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT
High school football starts Friday night -- but some games already canceled.

News

COVID-19 spreads in Brown County

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT
"You can no longer ignore the numbers. We need people to re-commit to doing the right thing," the public health officer says.