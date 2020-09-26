TURNING COLDER THROUGH THE UPCOMING WEEK

Rain and scattered thunderstorms will continue tonight... generally across the Northwoods. A few storms could be strong-to-severe, with large hail being the primary threat. Damaging wind gusts are possible, and an isolated tornado cannot be totally ruled out.

Any rain should end by Sunday morning, but skies will stay mostly cloudy. We will begin the downward temperature trend which should continue throughout the upcoming week. Highs will stay in the upper 60s after lows in the lower 60s tonight. Look for another breezy day with spotty PM showers possible... mainly SOUTH of the Fox Valley.

The upcoming week will feature almost daily rain chances, breezy winds, and progressively cooler temperatures. Highs Monday will stay in the lower 60s with scattered rain showers developing by the afternoon/evening. Look for mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with highs near 60. Spotty showers could develop once again, but it’s looking like the steadier rain will arrive for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs Wednesday should still be near 60, but temps will likely stay in the lower half of the 50s Thursday. Lows should be in the 30s Thursday night, and some patchy frost may develop. Friday will be mostly cloudy, but mainly dry. However, a stray sprinkle seems possible. It will be chilly and brisk with highs struggling to make it back to 50. We may not see highs back in the 60s again until the middle of the following week.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SUNDAY: WSW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

MONDAY: WNW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms NORTH... storms may be strong. Mostly cloudy and mild. LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Breezy, and a bit cooler. Mostly cloudy with scattered PM showers... mainly SOUTH. HIGH: 68 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Breezy and cooler. Mostly cloudy with scattered PM showers developing. HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy. Scattered showers at times. HIGH: 60 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with steady rain developing. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Cloudy, chilly, and breezy with periods of rain. HIGH: 53 LOW: 37 (FROST IN SPOTS)

FRIDAY: A stray sprinkle? Chilly and breezy with mostly cloudy skies. HIGH: 50 LOW: 36 (FROST IN SPOTS)

SATURDAY: Cool with a mix of sun and clouds. Lighter wind. HIGH: 52

