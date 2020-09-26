STORM CHANCES AGAIN TONIGHT

Much of today will be mostly cloudy with some sunshine peeking through the clouds. Temperatures will be warm again with highs back into the middle and upper 70s. Breezy wind picks up this afternoon and continues overnight. Scattered thunderstorms will develop later this evening and continue into later tonight across mainly northern Wisconsin. A few storms could be strong to severe, including strong wind gusts, hail, and a tornado cannot be ruled out.

Sunday will begin the downward temperature trend with highs in the upper 60s. Skies will once again be mostly cloudy and it will also still be breezy. Spotty showers will develop across southern portions of the area Sunday afternoon.

The upcoming week will have a parade of low pressure systems and associated fronts. That means our weather pattern remains active and there will be several rain chances, perhaps even a steadier widespread rain Tuesday and Wednesday. This start of the week also marks a change in temperature, highs throughout the week will be in the 60s to start but only the 50s through the second half. Overnight lows late in the week will be in the 30s, so there may be some areas of frost.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY - LAKE MICHIGAN

SATURDAY: S 15-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SUNDAY: SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SATURDAY: Clouds increase and thicken. Scattered storms develop late, or more likely at night. Breezy and warm. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms develop north. A few storms may be strong, including hail and gusty wind. LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Breezy, a bit cooler. Showers return SOUTH. HIGH: 68 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Breezy and cool. Mostly cloudy with showers developing. HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Cloudy, windy, and cool with rain at times. HIGH: 59 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: Chilly, breezy, showers at times. HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Changeable skies. A passing shower or sprinkle possible. HIGH: 53 LOW: 36 (FROST IN SPOTS)

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun. A stray sprinkle? HIGH: 53

