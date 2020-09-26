Organizers aim to raise more than $60k for Alzheimer’s research, local services

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds walked across parts of Green Bay on Saturday during the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event on Saturday.

Due to the pandemic, organizers say participants walked as individuals and small groups in an effort to raise money for research and local services in the Green Bay area for those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Organizers add the walk is projected to raise more than $60,000, with money helping local services such as support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support efforts and a 24/7 help line.

If you’d like to donate, you can do so by clicking here, or by mailing to the following address through December 31:

Alzheimer’s Association

Attn: Green Bay, Wisconsin Walk

7900 W. 78th Street, Suite 100

Minneapolis, MN

55439

