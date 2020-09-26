Operation Football: Week 1 Highlights + Scores

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - High school football is back in Wisconsin and so is WBAY’s ‘Operation Football.' For highlights click on the video.

Scores listed in alphabetical order by winner.

Amherst 42, Weyauwega-Fremont 14

Baldwin-Woodville 34, Prescott 13

Baraboo 21, Sauk Prairie 3

Bloomer 34, St. Croix Falls 28, OT

Bowler/Gresham 52, Tri-County 8

Boyceville 34, Colfax 0

Brillion 6, New Holstein 3

Burlington 43, Delavan-Darien 8

Cambria-Friesland 56, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 0

Cambridge 45, Pardeeville 24

Catholic Memorial 21, Wauwatosa West 19

Cedar Grove-Belgium 42, Ozaukee 0

Cedarburg 49, Slinger 13

Chilton 46, Roncalli 6

Colby 54, Thorp 6

Coleman 28, Oconto Falls 6

Cumberland 56, Cameron 6

D.C. Everest 41, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0

Darlington 34, River Valley 21

Durand 35, Neillsville/Granton 20

Edgar 37, Athens 8

Edgewood 17, Watertown 14

Ellsworth 28, Osceola 12

Franklin 24, Kenosha Bradford 21

Freedom 48, Winneconne 14

Germantown 27, Hamilton 21

Gilman, Md. 53, Bruce 0

Grafton 33, New Berlin Eisenhower 7

Grantsburg 42, Webster 0

Hartford Union 27, Nicolet 12

Highland 35, Altoona 6

Hilbert 26, Manitowoc Lutheran 14

Homestead 28, West Bend West 7

Hortonville 43, West De Pere 39

Howards Grove 6, Random Lake 0

Hudson 30, Menomonie 23

Hurley 39, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 6

Iola-Scandinavia 45, Wild Rose 0

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 35, Catholic Central 6

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 50, Kiel 42

Lake Country Lutheran 61, Saint Francis 7

Lake Mills 30, Watertown Luther Prep 0

Lakeside Lutheran 34, Racine St. Catherine’s 6

Lancaster 10, Richland Center 7, 2OT

Little Chute 28, Fox Valley Lutheran 13

Luck 44, Frederic 20

Luther 43, Boscobel 0

Luxemburg-Casco 41, Waupaca 15

Manawa 28, Shiocton 2

Martin Luther 61, Shoreland Lutheran 6

Mauston 48, Viroqua 6

McDonell Central 46, Lincoln 20

Medford Area 52, Hayward 7

Menominee, Mich. 42, Marinette 8

Menomonee Falls 21, Brookfield Central 20

Merrill 20, Ashland 14

Mineral Point 47, Dodgeville 12

Mishicot 32, Oconto 6

Mondovi 48, Osseo-Fairchild 20

Mosinee 25, Lakeland 16

Mukwonago 26, Waukesha North 14

Muskego 32, Arrowhead 24

New Berlin West 19, Port Washington 6

New Richmond 28, Rice Lake 27

Northern Elite 30, Crandon 16

Northwestern 62, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Oak Creek 13, Kenosha Indian Trail 0

Oconomowoc 28, Waukesha South 16

Pewaukee 47, Wauwatosa East 6

Plymouth 14, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 12

Portage 13, Reedsburg Area 7

Prairie du Chien 14, Platteville 10

Racine Lutheran 53, Kenosha Christian Life 0

Randolph 48, Johnson Creek 6

Reedsville 26, Oostburg 21

Regis 28, Elk Mound 6

Rhinelander 21, Antigo 18

River Falls 23, Chippewa Falls 8

River Ridge 42, Iowa-Grant 0

Saint Croix Central 56, Amery 14

Shawano 27, Seymour 0

Southern Door 44, Clintonville 7

Spencer/Columbus Catholic 27, Nekoosa 8

Spooner 20, Barron 6

St. John’s NW Military Academy 26, Fall River 7

Stanley-Boyd 65, Fall Creek 6

Stratford 35, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6

Turtle Lake 20, Cadott 15

Two Rivers 39, Valders 13

Waterford 42, Elkhorn Area 41

Waterloo 19, Palmyra-Eagle 18

Wausau West 48, Wausau East 3

Wausaukee 34, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 18

West De Pere 39, Hortonville 36

Westosha Central 41, Badger 39

Whitefish Bay 34, West Bend East 6

Wisconsin Dells 36, Westfield Area 8

Wrightstown 42, Denmark 6

Xavier 41, New London 7

